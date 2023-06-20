iHeartRadio
27°C
Instagram
10800
Sms*

Crash involving school bus sends seven students to hospital


School bus (CTV News)

Seven students have been sent to hospital after a crash involving a school bus in west Windsor.

It happened Tuesday morning at the intersection of Huron Church Road and Tecumseh Road West.

Windsor police and EMS both attended the scene.

Police say minor injuries are being reported.

Greater Essex County District School Board spokesperson Scott Scantlebury says the students were on their way to the Regional Children's Centre on Connaught Avenue.

Scantlebury says families have all been notified.

12

Audio

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE

Upcoming Events

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE