Crash involving school bus sends seven students to hospital

Seven students have been sent to hospital after a crash involving a school bus in west Windsor.

It happened Tuesday morning at the intersection of Huron Church Road and Tecumseh Road West.

Windsor police and EMS both attended the scene.

Police say minor injuries are being reported.

Greater Essex County District School Board spokesperson Scott Scantlebury says the students were on their way to the Regional Children's Centre on Connaught Avenue.

Scantlebury says families have all been notified.