Crash kills 19-year-old; firearms charges laid against driver  

Windsor police have laid numerous firearms charges against a man following a fatal crash in Windsor Wednesday night.

The crash happened around 11:15 p.m. at the corner of Tecumseh Road East and Benjamin Avenue.

Windsor police say when they arrived they found a 1984 Chevrolet Monte Carlo and a newer-model sedan with extensive damage.

The driver of the sedan and two passengers were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A third passenger, a 19-year-old man, sustained serious injuries and was later pronounced dead in hospital.

The driver of the Chevrolet was also taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police say while searching the Chevrolet, officers discovered a loaded P85 9mm handgun under the driver’s seat.

A 38-year-old man has been charged with:

-Possession of a restricted firearm knowingly not holding a licence

-Possession of a prohibited device with no authority

-Contravene section 117 of the Firearms Act - unsafe transportation

-Occupying a motor vehicle with a restricted firearm

-Possession of a loaded regulated firearm

-Possession of a firearm while prohibited

-Possession of a prohibited device while prohibited

Charges related to the collision are still under investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or who has information about the incident is urged to contact the Traffic Enforcement Unit at 519-945-9645, ext. 222.

They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at catchcrooks.com.

-With files from AM800's Rusty Thomson