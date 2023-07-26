Crave introduces ad-supported tiers, including a $9.99/month plan

TORONTO - Crave is introducing two ad-supported tiers that each shave $5 or $10 off the monthly subscription fee.

Bell Media says its new Crave Basic with Ads costs $9.99/month, while Crave Standard with Ads costs $14.99/month. An unchanged ad-free option remains at $19.99/month, and is renamed Crave Premium Ad-Free.

Viewers can watch most shows and movies, including HBO and Max originals, on the ad-supported plans. About one per cent of titles won't be available due to licensing restrictions.

Ads will be 15 or 30 seconds long, totalling about five minutes per hour, and appear before and during some episodes and films.

The lowest tier allows just one stream at a time at 720p video quality, compared to four concurrent streams and 4K video quality in the next tier.

Neither of the ad-supported tiers allows downloads, live streams, nor casting with AirPlay but they do allow casting with Chromecast.