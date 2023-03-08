Craves Poutinerie coming to Belle River

A new offering in Belle River.

Craves Poutinerie, which already has restaurants in both Chatham and Blenheim, has decided to open a franchise in Belle River.

They're billed as offering quality poutines, gyros and burgers in a fun and friendly environment.

Part owner Nick Koutoula says the chose Belle River because they figured it was a great community, especially being close to the beach.

"We figured we'd bring something different to Belle River as opposed to the things that are available to people right now," he continued. "I think people are looking forward to it, and kind of getting upset with us at the same time that we're not open yet, but we're getting real close and we're going to be training out staff this week."

Koutoula says they've got a big assortment of poutines available, as well as burgers.

"Mostly along the lines of we wanted something different and giving people tons of options to deal with. We basically want people to come in, look at one and feel like 'I want to try this one, and this one, and this one'. Well that's what we want because we want people to keep coming back and trying the different things we have for them."

Craves will be located at 581 Broadway, basically right behind the Tim Hortons on Notre Dame according to Koutoula.

He says they plan for more additions to the outside area as well.

"Hopefully soon we'll be building a patio out front as well, just for the walk through traffic. Obviously nice days are coming, and with the beach down the street we're hoping to maybe add some ice cream to that as well," Koutoula said.

The restaurant in Belle River plans to open on Monday, March 13.

According to the Belle River on the Lake Business Improvement Association, Craves also has plans to expand to Lasalle within the next few months as well.

- with files from AM800's Rob Hindi