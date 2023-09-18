'Credible' intelligence links Indian government to B.C. Sikh leader's murder: Trudeau

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canadian intelligence services are investigating "credible" information about "a potential link" between the government of India and the murder of British Columbia Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

Nijjar was shot outside his gurdwara in Surrey, B.C., on June 18.

Members of the Sikh community in Canada accused the Indian government of being behind the murder and attempting to silence voices advocating for part of Punjab state to become an independent Sikh nation, but police denied having any evidence of that.

Trudeau told the House of Commons this afternoon that Canadian security agencies have spent the last several weeks "actively pursuing credible allegations" that agents of the government of India were responsible for Nijjar's death.

Trudeau says he raised the issue directly with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi earlier this month.

He says any involvement of a foreign government in the murder of a Canadian citizen on Canadian soil is an unacceptable violation of our sovereignty."