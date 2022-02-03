Crews continue clearing roads in Essex County

Snow clearing crews in Essex County have been busy the last 24 hours, but the winter storm that swept through the area is expected to end sometime this evening.

Environment Canada says Windsor-Essex could see an additional five to eight centimetres of snow, with wind causing blowing snow in some areas.

Essex County Manager of Maintenance and Operations Dan Newman says they worked all night and continued when the morning crews came in to make sure roads were open.

"There's spots where there's snow cover and it's drifting in some spots farther out in the county on the east and west roads, the north and south aren't too bad though there is some snow on them. It's snowing here again so we'll keep at them all day today and the night crew will come in again at 7 p.m. tonight to keep them opened up."

Newman says outside of a couple of minor fender benders, there's been nothing major to report and he credits that to people heeding the warnings to drive cautiously.

"Drive with caution because you might run into an area where it looks like it's cleared and sheltered and then next thing you know you're in an area that's blowing and there's a few inches of snow down," he continued. "So just be prepared to drive according to the weather conditions, that's all."

Once the snow has finished falling, Newman says it'll be much the same in terms of what crews will be doing.

"We'll go around and once the storm has ended and the wind's died down a little bit we'll go around and push everything back a little bit farther. Just to be aware of anything else that might pop up over the next couple days and open up some areas and move everything back a little bit farther off the edge of the road."

Newman says Friday morning's crew will handle cleaning up the roads even further, once all of the snow has finished falling sometime Thursday night.