Crews preparing for another gas release in Wheatley

Measures are in place for another gas release in Wheatley.

As heard on AM800 last week, experts believe there could be another gas event coming as patterns show a release every 38 and 47 days which puts the next release "within a few days of December 31."

According to a release from the Municipality of Chatham-Kent, a venting stack has been installed to safely vent gas and the community is being cautioned a flame may be visible during the release.

Officials says equipment has also been set up to gather valuable samples and data during the event.

Excavation work was put on pause last week after the discovery of a second gas well near the site of the explosion in August that levelled several buildings injuring more than 20 people.

The evacuation zone on Erie St. N. remains in place and there's still no word as to when residents can permanently return to their homes.