Crews remain on standby in Wheatley ahead of anticipated gas release

Emergency crews in Wheatley are still waiting for another gas release.

As heard on AM800 last week, a venting stack has been installed to safely vent gas as experts believe there could be another gas event coming.

Patterns show a release every 38 to 47 days — January 7 marks day 47 since the last release.

Excavation work was put on pause after the discovery of a second gas well near the site of the explosion in August that injured more than 20 people.

Officials believe the work that was carried out may have altered the typical cycle time for the next gas release.

The community is being cautioned a flame may be visible when the release occurs and heavy equipment will likely be on site.

The evacuation zone on Erie St. N. remains in place and it's still not clear as to when residents can return to their homes.