Crews respond to early morning fire in Chatham

Fire crews in Chatham responded to a blaze early Saturday morning.

Firefighters were called to a home at 127 Wellington Street East around 3:20 a.m.

When crews arrived, they reported flames coming from first floor windows. Firefighters were able to quickly knock down the fire on the first floor.

They continued to work on the second story to pull ceiling and gain access to a deep-seated fire that had spread into the attic.

Officials say no one was home at the time and no injuries were reported.

The cause is still unknown, with a damage estimate not known at this point either.

Chatham-Kent fire investigators remain on scene.