Crews work to clean up fallen trees in the area

Several calls were made to the city today regarding trees and branches falling on residents' homes due to Thursday's ice storm.

Residents of 1564 Buckingham Drive had the front entrance to their home blocked by a tree this morning. (Photo by Kurlis Mati)

City of Windsor Forester Yemi Adeyeye says this was a full, living and healthy tree.

He says situations like this are rare in Windsor.

"This kind of natural event rarely happens in Windsor, it happens once every few years, so it's a bit surprising because this is a fully healthy tree."

Adeyeye says they have received several calls regarding trees falling over due to the storm, but none to this extent.

"From the middle of last night to today our crew has been all over the city working day and night and trying to resolve the situation. We have also added some resources working with some contractors so we can make sure we can service the whole city."

Adeyeye says this sort of work takes around 30 minutes to an hour to clean up.

"It depends on the machinery we can use and the resources. We have three people at this location, and in some areas, we have four people that are there trying to resolve it. This will take about 30 minutes to an hour depending on the size of the tree."

Several residents within Windsor-Essex county also did not have power this morning due to Thursday's storm.



