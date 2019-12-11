Crime is Down Almost 5% in the City of Windsor

Crimes are down in Windsor.

According to the latest crime statistics from October of 2019, the number of reported crimes dropped by 4.9%, compared to October of 2018.

Year-to-date stats are also down by just over two per cent.

Windsor Police Deputy Chief, Brad Hill says property crimes which includes break and enters and thefts, are also down, along with violent crimes.

He credits the introduction of 24 officers as part of the 'Problem Oriented Policing' or POP unit, which he says is paying dividends.

"It cuts down on the number of cars being broken into and we are seeing some successes there, crimes are coming down," says Hill. "I've been saying that since I have been the deputy chief, that's our objective, to bring crime down and I'm happy to say it is still coming down."

Although it was initially focused on the downtown, he says the 'POP' unit can be redeployed in other areas of the city that are seeing a spike in crime.

Windsor Police Deputy Chief Brad Hill. (Photo by AM800's Peter Langille)

While just the visibility of officers helps to deter crime, Hill says how much it is working can't be measured.

"What we can't tell, is what we don't know, what we don't know. So if a police officer is standing on a corner or a police cruiser is standing on a corner causes you not to have a crime, you don't have a stat to prove that, we only have stats on crimes that occur," he says.

Despite the overall decrease, Hill says one crime that is seeing an increase is frauds.

"Frauds will continue to be up because a theft from a car, while a thefts from cars are down, the theft from a car creates a wallet, so we talk about lock it or lose it, right? You lock your car, your wallet doesn't get stolen, you leave your wallet in the car, the wallet gets stolen that one wallet stolen, if there are three credit cards in it, could turn into 30 offences," he adds.

So far in 2019, there have been five homicides. In 2018, there were ten, which was unusually high. On average, there are three to four homicides a year in Windsor.