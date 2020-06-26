Crime Stats Down in Windsor and Amherstburg

The Windsor Police Services Board is reporting a substantial drop in crime stats for Windsor and Amherstburg.

Comparing May 2020 to May of 2019, overall crime is down 38 per cent with 625 fewer offences being reported.

Deputy Police Chief Jason Bellaire gives partial credit to more officers in designated areas, and more people staying at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bellaire says this may be a positive unintended consequence of the pandemic.

"We are still sort of servicing from the strict restrictions of people staying at home from the pandemic legislation and now starting to emerge and move so we won't really be able to connect too many things to crime statistics until time has gone by," he says.

Property crime also saw a decrease of about 40 per cent in the same time period.

Bellaire says police are targeting certain areas.

"We still have more patrols in certain designated area based on specific crime statistics as they are coming in," he says.

"We do believe that a lot of these specific patrols that we have worked with the community groups have made an impact on the reduction of specific crimes," he adds.

When it comes to traffic accidents and tickets, those stats are also down about 40 per cent in May 2020 compared to May 2019.