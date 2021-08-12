Criminal Harassment Charge Laid in Chatham-Kent

A criminal harassment charge has been laid in Chatham-Kent.

Chatham-Kent police say a woman from Orford Township was leaving her house last month (July 29) when she saw an old high school acquaintance from London sitting near her garage.

According to police, she chased the man off her property.

Police say the woman then woke up Wednesday morning to find the man sitting outside on her deck.

He was located by police and taken into custody.

A 33-year-old man of no fixed address has been charged.

He was released and will appear in court in September.

