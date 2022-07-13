Crops struggle in the county as drought continues

Crops in Essex County continue to struggle.

The lack of rain in the county has crops, such as corn and soy beans, fighting to stay alive following a drought.

Despite a couple of quick sprinkles, the county hasn't had a rain that was long enough to soak into the farmland where the crops need it the most.

Leo Guilbeault, President of the Essex County Federation of Agriculture and a farmer himself, says he hasn't seen the crops this dry in years.

"We only got a nice little sprinkle, really not enough to do a whole bunch, but it's extremely dry out there, this is probably as dry as we've been in the last three or four years."

He says you can see it in the crops that they're dehydrated.

"If you start driving around the county, you see a lot of the beans are yellowing off, and the corn is firing, meaning that it's turning yellow from the bottom going up. And that's when it's under extreme drought stress like it is right now."

Guilbeault says that corn season may be over quicker than it started.

"Unless we get a rain pretty soon, this sweet corn season might be a little shorter this year. But, you never know, one good shower makes a difference."

Guilbeault adds that farmers in the county continue to watch the radar daily in hopes that rain will come their way.