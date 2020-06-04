Crosby Comments on Racial Injustice

Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby has added his voice to the chorus of athletes condemning racial injustice.

Crosby released a statement through his charitable foundation's Twitter page Wednesday, calling the death of George Floyd something that ``cannot be ignored.''

Floyd was killed last week when a white Minneapolis police officer pressed a knee into the 46-year-old black man's neck for nearly nine minutes.

His death set off mass protests against racial injustice and police brutality across the United States.

``Racism that exists today in all forms is not acceptable,'' Crosby said in the statement. ``While I am not able to relate to the discrimination that black and minority communities face daily, I will listen and educate myself on how I can help make a difference.''



