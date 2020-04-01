Crosby, McDavid Tops in NHLPA Poll

Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid is still regarded as the NHL's top forward, while peers consider Pittsburgh's Sidney Crosby the game's most complete player.

The NHLPA said 588 players participated in the 21-question poll, which covered topics involving skills, arenas, teams and off-ice fun.

That category ranged from who they considered the league's best golfer (Dallas forward Joe Pavelski) to the top player to follow on social media (New Jersey's P.K. Subban).

This is the third consecutive year the NHLPA has conducted the poll, and the results were released while the season has been suspended because of the coronavirus.

McDavid was the overwhelming favorite as the league's top forward.

He received 379 of 555 votes, followed by Crosby (83) and Colorado's Nathan MacKinnon (37). The results were similar to last year's poll.

Crosby finished first in two other categories, including the league's most complete player.

The Penguins captain also beat out Boston's Patrice Bergeron, Florida's Aleksander Barkov and Ryan O'Reilly of the Blues.

Crosby also topped the list of who players would want on their team when needing to win one game.

Tampa Bay's Victor Hedman was selected the top defenseman for a second straight year with Washington's John Carlson coming in a distant second.

Montreal's Carey Price repeated as the league's top goalie with 214 votes, 127 ahead of Tampa Bay's Andrei Vasilevskiy.

When it comes to mascots, the Philadelphia Flyers Gritty was the runaway favorite for a second straight year.

Gritty received 273 of 393 votes, finishing ahead of Nashville's Gnash and Arizona's Howler, who got 11 votes each.

with files from AP NHL