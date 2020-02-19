Crosby Pushes Penguins Past Leafs

Sidney Crosby had a goal and three assists to help the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-2.

Bryan Rust had a goal and two assists, and Jason Zucker, Teddy Blueger and Anthony Angello also scored as Pittsburgh moved past Washington into first place in the Metropolitan Division.

Tristan Jarry stopped 34 shots while picking up his 13th win in his last 17 games.

Crosby had his 34th career game with at least four points, most among active players.

He has seven goals and 16 assists in 13 games since returning from missing 28 games because of core muscle surgery on Jan. 14. He is currently on a five-game point streak with three goals and eight assists in that span.

Auston Matthews scored his 43rd goal for the Maple Leafs and Kyle Clifford scored his seventh of the season and first since he was acquired in a trade with the Los Angeles Kings.

The Maple Leafs lost for the third time in four games, and have just three wins in their last nine.

Frederik Andersen stopped 19 shots for Toronto, and has allowed 13 goals in his last three starts.



with files from (The Associated Press)