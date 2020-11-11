Cross-Border Trip Identifies Bigger Issue: Musyj

The President and CEO of Windsor Regional Hospital is calling on the Federal Government to work with his organization in coming up with a plan to get medications from across the border.

As AM800 News reported on Tuesday, David Musyj is now self-isolating for 14-days after stepping up to cross the border and get a desperately needed medication for a patient in the ICU, that was only available in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

What this has highlighted according to Musyj, is what if this happens again?

"Even though we don't do it that often, just in case we have to do it again, we're trying to sort out with the Federal Government if we have to go do this again, how can we do it without issue of one of our staff members going across the border and then it's just the issue of getting back and how that individual will be treated."

Speaking with AM800 News, Musyj says he is working with Windsor-Tecumseh MP Irek Kusmericzyk to get the matter resolved.

"He's trying to help facilitate to see what can be done if we have to do this again while these restrictions are still in place, how can we make it smoother?" he questions. "Because we've probably identified an issue here."

Musyj calls the system unique but also at the same time, not unique for being a border town.

"There's always this discussion between hospitals on who might have a certain stock, especially this is a very specialized drug and again the only place that had it within our geography was Ann Arbor," he says, adding "The bigger issue is how do we deal with this moving forward."

Musyj says it was up in the air whether or not he would have to quarantine because his trip was so quick, but was informed on his way back into Canada by Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) and and Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) that he would have to get the medication to the hospital and head straight home.