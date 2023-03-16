Cross-examination continues in a Windsor, Ont. murder trial

Key witness Jacob Reaume returned to the stand Wednesday morning in the trial of three men.

Keermaro Rolle, Tameko Vilneus, and Kyle Hanna, all face first-degree murder and attempted murder charges for their alleged role in the shooting death of Madisen Gingras, 20, on April 1, 2020.

The defence continued their cross examination of Reaume, bringing attention to inconsistencies about what Reaume said during police interviews and sworn testimony.

Reaume was dating Gingras at the time of her death, and was also shot in the arm during the incident, which happened near the intersection of Northwood and Cleary Streets in south Windsor.

According to previous testimony heard during the trial, Reaume was in the car when Gingras was shot in the head and killed.

In court on Wednesday, defence lawyer Frank Retar suggested Reaume neglected to disclose details of an alleged game of Russian roulette inside a motel to investigators, but did during court testimony.

Retar also suggested Reaume was not consistent in describing the type of gun used during the alleged game.

Reaume said he didn’t mention Russian roulette to police investigators, saying he had "a lot on his mind" at the time, but remained adamant it occurred.

At one point, Retar accused Reaume of causing Gingras to overdose on fentanyl, which Reaume denied. Reaume was also accused of choking Gingras, which he also denied.

Defence also suggested the couple was at odds over Reaume’s alleged infidelity the day before the accused arrived in Windsor from Toronto.

Reaume spent the entire day Wednesday under cross-examination on the stand.

There is a 14-member jury hearing the case, one that could last up to three months with more than 70 witnesses expected.

The trial is scheduled to continue throughout the week.