Crown Wraps Up its Case in Windsor Murder Trial



Jurors in a Windsor murder trial have heard more about the victim.

Dia Hanan, 36, is charged with second degree murder in the shooting death of 30 year old Alekesji Guzhavin in December 2015.

Guzhavin and another man were shot outside of a home at 187 Oak St.

The Windsor Police officer in charge of the murder investigation has taken the stand in Hanan’s trial.

Staff Sergeant Edward Novak has testified that the victim, Guzhavin, had been charged with attempted murder a few months before his death.

Guzhavin had been charged in a drive-by shooting caught on a dashboard camera where someone was seen shooting at a Jaguar on Howard and Erie.

Staff Sergeant Novak testified “Guzhavin was known to be dangerous.”

The other man who was shot, Gregory Henriquez, survived the shooting.

He made several requests to have his iphone and vehicle returned in exchange for his testimony. Police had seized the items as part of the investigation but the items were not returned to Henriquez.

Court heard earlier that Guzhavin and Henriquez has gone to Hanan’s home to borrow money when the shooting occurred.

The crown has completed its witness list.

The defence will begin its case Tuesday morning.