Csc Providence flags flying at half-mast in recognition of Paul Chauvin

Recognition for someone who made significant contributions to the local French-language Catholic education sector.

The flags of the buildings and establishments of the Conseil scolaire catholique Providence will fly at half-mast until dusk on Saturday, in honour of the late Paul Chauvin, who died tragically on April 25, 2023, at the age of 91.

Proud to be Francophone and Catholic, Chauvin promoted his values and vision within school communities for many years, contributing to the influence of French-language Catholic schools.

Csc Providence officials say they were fortunate to count on Chauvin's unifying leadership and boundless energy while he acted as principal of École secondaire catholique l'Essor in Tecumseh.

He helped prepare and organize the tercentenary celebrations, and was a member of numerous organizations and clubs in the region, including Place Concorde, ACFO Windsor-Essex-Chatham-Kent, Club Richelieu and Centre culturel St-Cyr.

Officials are inviting the entire extended Csc Providence school community to pay a final tribute to the pioneer of the Francophone community of Windsor and Essex County on Saturday, September 16.

Visiting will be held at Visitation Parish from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., followed by a funeral mass which will be held at 11 a.m.

Chauvin's family says memorial donations to Hospice of Erie Shores would be appreciated.