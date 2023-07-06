CTF calling on the government to cut corporate welfare following NextStar EV battery plant news

The Canadian Taxpayers Federation isn't pleased with the news of the money being offered to keep the NextStar Energy electric vehicle battery plant in Windsor.

In a statement, the CTF is calling on the federal and provincial government to cut out corporate welfare following the news that Stellantis and LG Energy Solutions will receive $15-billion as part of the renegotiated deal.

The federal government will be paying for two-thirds of the costs for the deal, while the Ontario government will pay the remaining $5-billion.

The CTF is calling on opposition leaders in the House of Commons to oppose the deal that was made on Wednesday evening.

Some construction at the plant in Windsor was halted in mid-May after the automaker sought improved incentives to match the $13-billion in subsidies being offered to Volkswagen for their plant in St. Thomas and incentives offered under the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act.

Speaking on AM800's The Shift, Jay Goldberg, Ontario Director for the Canadian Taxpayers Federation, says the $15-billion could have been used on many different things.

"There's hundreds and hundreds of small business owners in Windsor, all around Windsor, throughout Ontario, who work really hard, who pay their taxes, and who aren't getting some special deal from the province or the federal government. So, we're in a situation where small business people and everyday tax payers are working hard, doing everything right, but then are being stuck with the bill."

He says it's great to attract jobs to the region, but there needs to more done to bring other businesses to Windsor.

"I do think that what the government should be doing is making it more competitive for all business to come here. So, lowering taxes, less regulations, lower hydro rates, so that not only Stellantis will want to come to Windsor and build a plant, and operate a plant there, but that we can attract all kinds of other businesses."

Goldberg says there is a list of things he's calling for to the opposition leaders.

"A decrease in corporate taxes at both the federal and provincial level, a serious look at regulations, and a serious look at how we can attract these companies to come to Canada without cherry-picking winners and losers. We want to be attractive for every business to come to Ontario, not just ones that we're willing to give tens of billions of dollars to."

Construction on the plant resumed on Thursday, and production operations are planned to launch in 2024.

The plant is estimated to create 2,500 new jobs in the Windsor region.