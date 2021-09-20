CTV declares Masse in Windsor-West, Lewis in Essex and Epp in Chatham-Kent—Leamington 

Results continue to trickle in, but the CTV News Decision Desk has declared a number of winners in Windsor-Essex.

In the riding of Windsor-West, the NDP's Brian Masse has been declared the winner with 46% of the vote.

Conservative Chris Lewis has been declared the winner in the Essex riding with 41% of the vote.

Conservative Dave Epp has been declared the winner in the Chatham-Kent—Leamington riding with 40% of the vote.



Windsor-Tecumseh is still up for grabs with a tight race between Liberal Irek Kusmierczyk and the NDP's Cheryl Hardcastle.

Results are not official yet as polls continue to come in.

More to come...