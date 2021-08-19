CUPE 2974 Not Happy About Overnight Ambulance Shortages

The union representing Essex-Windsor EMS paramedics is sounding the alarm on a lack of ambulances during the overnight hours.

CUPE 2974 president James Jovanovic says a Code Black was declared Tuesday night — meaning there were zero ambulances available to respond to calls across Essex County.

Jovanovic says the Code Black was only in place for a few minutes, but should not be happening at all, adding the community was at risk.

"Anybody would find that when there's only even one or zero ambulances available at any given time to be highly concerning. Even if there is someone available for an emergency call, they might be coming from across the entire county which would be a very lengthy response time."

According to Jovanovic, this has happened several times in the past.

"Anytime it happens is far too often," he explains. "But it has increased in frequency relatively recently, particularly on our night shift and this is due to various factors, but overall because of a lack of funding towards EMS services in the province."

Jovanovic says not having enough resources is never a good feeling.

"If we don't take care of our paramedics properly, it's the community that's negatively impacted. It's my family, it's your family, it's everyone that ends up paying the price for this," he says. "So proper attention needs to be given to EMS because for far too long we took for granted that when we call 911 an ambulance will show up."

Essex-Windsor EMS Chief Bruce Krauter says the lack of ambulances at night is a result of shifting resources to the daytime to meet a higher demand experienced since the COVID-19 pandemic began — a move that was endorsed by Essex County Council.

Krauter says he hopes to address the issue in the 2022 budget with a request for more funding.

— With files from AM800's Rob Hindi