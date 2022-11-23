CUPE Local 1358 President unsure if members will back tentative deal

With education workers represented by the Canadian Union of Public Employees set to begin voting on their tentative deal with the province this week, a local representative says there's good and bad in what was negotiated.

CUPE represents 55,000 education workers, including custodians, early childhood educators and educational assistants, and confirmed on Tuesday they will hold an online ratification vote starting on Thursday.

Workers will be able to vote until Monday, December 5, which will decide whether or not the union ratifies the agreement.

Speaking on AM800's The Dan MacDonald Show, CUPE Local 1358 President Darlene Sawchuk says there is a pay increase and it's a flat rate pay which is something they were looking for.

But she added that there was no additional investment for jobs, which is concerning to the people she represents.

"It means there will not be extras educational assistants or early childhood educations in the classrooms, so that's concerning for us. I'm anxious to hear what members think about it, and obviously we'll know what they think from their vote," she said.

Sawchuk says she honestly doesn't have a sense of whether the deal will ultimately be ratified or not.

"For the people that I represent there are concerns that there is no money for new jobs," she continued. "That is strictly because they are stretched so thin, they're concerned that there was no desire to put more folks actually in the classroom."

She says if the deal is ratified within Local 1358 that it won't be by a high percentage.

"I feel like especially EAs, you know one of their strong hopes for this collective agreement, was more bodies. To be able to feel like they were being more effective and providing more than just basic care and putting out fires."

The tentative agreement includes a proposed wage increase of $1 per hour for each year of a four-year collective agreement.

For the lowest-paid workers in the sector, the flat rate of $1 per hour, per year amounts to more than 4.2 per cent each year or 16.8 per cent compounded over four years.

