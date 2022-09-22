CUPE Local 543 president says offer from City of Windsor not the same as outside workers

The president of the union representing inside workers at the City of Windsor is looking to correct the record after comments made by Windsor's Mayor on Wednesday.

Drew Dilkens told AM800 they settled a good contract with outside workers at Local 82 earlier this year, and that the same offer had been made to Local 543

CUPE Local 543 president David Petten says they were taken aback and surprised by the comments, because they have a number of issues that are specific to their bargaining unit that they're looking to get resolved.

"Not every issue is the same as what Local 82 had addressed. It's my understanding that at the end of the day Local 82 was offered a comprehensive language, wages and benefits package that worked for them. But we certainly have not been offered anything similar in that regard," he said.

Petten says they shared what they were offered with membership, and that's what led to the strike vote being taken.

He appreciates the Mayor saying they want to be fair to members and the taxpayers, and they're not suggesting otherwise, because they'd like to see that as well.

"But what I'm saying is that we certainly have not received an offer that we consider to be fair, and it certainly is nowhere near or even closely related to what Local 82 may have been offered."

Petten says while there may be some similarities between the issues that Local 82 worked to resolve and Local 543 are dealing with, there are issues specific to their local which are the sticking points.

He added it's his understanding that the deal shared with members that led to the strike voted didn't mirror or was even close to what Local 82 settled for.

Currently, the two sides are expected to be back at the table on October 3, if not sooner.

Petten says they've put an offer to the City of Windsor, and if they find time before that date they'd be agreeable to starting the bargaining then.

"It's been a long 11 months so we want to conclude bargaining as quickly as we can if possible, and so we're willing to meet earlier if the City is, but we haven't heard back on the offer at this point. Certainly it's still out there if they're willing to get together earlier and try to get this resolved."

Talks between the Corporation of the City of Windsor and the union have been ongoing since their contract ended at the end of December 2021.

In terms of the other topic mentioned by Dilkens, the municipal election scheduled for October 24, Petten says they have no desire to be disruptive they're just trying to get a fair deal.

The main issues of contention for Local 543 include work-life balance, retention and recruitment, and pay equity in terms of compensation and benefits given their predominately female membership.