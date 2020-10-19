Curler Optimistic Season Can Be Saved in Windsor

In a split and recorded vote, Windsor city council has voted in favour of asking the Roseland Golf and Curling Club's board to reconsider its decision to cancel the curling season.

As heard on AM800 news, the Roseland board cancelled the curling season in September because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Councillor Jim Morrison put a notice of motion on the floor to have that decision looked at again that carried in a 6-5 vote.

Andrew Kuntz is thrilled with council's decision. He's one of a large group of local curlers that have been pushing for the board to reconsider its stance.

"We're looking for them to change their minds," says Kuntz, who's been curling for more than 15 years. "We're sure we can curl safely and now we have city council, Roseland a publicly owned facility and city council is basically telling them they change should change their vote."

Kuntz says the curling community is working together to convince the board to change its mind.

"Many of the curling members were starting to actually make alternative plans, try to find places or other activities, now we have this optimism again and hopefully this vote will see things change at Roseland and we'll be able to open and resume our season," he added.

The Roseland board will reconsider its decision at its Oct. 30 board meeting.