Curlers hit the ice at Roseland Golf and Curling Club

Curling has officially resumed at Roseland Golf and Curling Club.

Curlers were able to hit the ice on Monday for the first time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Louis Beausoleil is a local curler and is also a convenor for two leagues.

He says new curlers have already come out this week for league play.

"In some ways the COVID has delayed our sport but some new people have joined, making it a little bit more memberships for the club," Beausoleil said.

Beausoleil says curlers are ecstatic to play the sport they love.

"After 18 months it was like a godsend," he continued. "We were so grateful that they reopened Roseland and we're happy to be out there again. It's a sport that we enjoy and we certainly missed it."

He says it's not normal business at Roseland but the curlers understand.

"The doors open half an hour before the draw and we have to vacate the premise, a half an hour after the last call is made at the bar which is 9 o'clock. So everybody out, the patrons have to leave the premise by 9:30 but you know what, it's better than nothing."

Beausoleil says the season was expected to start on October 18 but due to ice conditions and the weather, it was slightly delayed.

As AM800 news reported last month, Roseland's board of directors decided to bring back curling for the 2021-2022 season.

Curling was cancelled last winter at Roseland due to the COVID-19 pandemic.