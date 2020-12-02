Curling Canada is Planning to Create a Bubble in Calgary

Curling Canada wants Calgary's Canada Olympic Park to be a curling hub for the 2021 season's top events.

Canada's governing body of the sport proposes holding the national men's, women's and mixed doubles championships, as well as the men's world championship over a condensed schedule at WinSport's Markin MacPhail Centre.

Potential dates will not be announced right away as Curling Canada works with local, provincial and national health authorities to set up a "bubble" environment.

The hub would use similar protocols to the NHL bubbles that allowed the league to restart during COVID-19.

The pandemic has forced domestic and international sport organizations to establish competition ``bubbles'' to avoid the spread of the virus to the public.

The Markin MacPhail Centre at Canada Olympic Park features four sheets of ice, over a dozen dressing rooms, convention space and a commercial kitchen.

Thunder Bay, Ont., was originally scheduled to host the Tournament of Hearts from Feb. 20 to 28, followed March 6-14 by the Brier in Kelowna, B.C.

With files from the Canadian Press