Curling in Windsor to move to Capri Pizzeria Recreation Complex

Curlers in Windsor will soon have a new home.

During Monday's meeting, city council voted in favour of moving curling to the Capri Pizzeria Recreation Complex.

Four City arenas, the WFCU Centre, Adie Knox, Forest Glade and Capri, were noted in the administration report as having the capacity to accommodate a dedicated 5 sheet curling rink with some renovations to the existing ice pad, noting there were pros and cons for each location.

That includes varying levels of disruption to some ice users and potentially City-run recreational programming.

A number of people representing not just curling, but other ice users in the city came out to speak in favour of more consultation and perhaps starting the process over though ultimately council moved forward with a final decision.

After the lengthy discussion and debate, Ward 6 councillor Jo-Anne Gignac was the one that moved the administrative recommendation and directed administration to move curling to the Capri Pizza Recreation Centre.

Gignac says change is always difficult, definitely in terms of finding a perfect fit, but felt that it was important to show the community that they were prepared to make a decision.

"We have had reports from administration in regard to the available ice time, and our ability to be able to accommodate recreational sports that are currently using ice time in our arenas without disrupting them," she said.

Ward 9 councillor Kieran McKenzie thanked all of the users for their advocacy, and while they may not be happy with the final decision, he's been heartened by the people who care deeply about the community and the sport that they're involved in.

"I hope you realize that all of us around this table, in one way or another, have been fighting for curling. In a different place, but looking at trying to find a way to be able to sustainably deliver that service to the community as a whole. Including the other recreational users and how to counter balance all of those push and pull forces within a universe of finite resources," he said.

Ward 8 councillor Gary Kaschak says this process has been a positive one, and it's good to hear that all youth hockey and figure skating programs will be taken care of moving forward even if this decision creates minor inconveniences for some of the adult users.

He says the city has dealt with rink closures before, referencing Adstoll Park Arena, Riverside Arena and Windsor Arena closing.

"They were all pretty much moved to the WFCU rink, and it flourished, and it worked. And I think curling is going to flourish here moving forward, I think the sport is actually going to expand. I'm looking forward to that process, and I really hope to see all winter arena users and skaters be prosperous moving forward and I think this is a good, positive step for the community moving forward," Kaschak said.

Back in August, council approved a recommendation from administration to shut curling down at Roseland, with the recommendation from staff that it be moved to one of the three community rinks at the WFCU Centre due to costs required to renovate the municipally owned facility.

City administration staff will now begin the process of analyzing the rink and consulting with the curlers to review boards, ice making, and a potential lounge to transition the space at Capri.