Curling to return to Windsor's Roseland Curling Club

Curling is coming back to Windsor's Roseland Golf and Curling Club after being shutdown for over a year.

The club's board of directors has decided to move forward with curling, with the goal of holding a full season in 2021-2022.

In Sept. of 2020, the club announced it was cancelling the curling season due to COVID-19 concerns.

Board of directors chair Fred Francis, says barring any provincial lockdowns or public health requirements that wouldn't allow you to hold curling, the goal is to open the season Oct. 18.

Francis says safety will remain their top priority and they will follow all public health guidelines including the proof of vaccination requirement.

"We're talking about people's health here, people's safety here. We want to provide curling, we want to provide a fun and safe experience and we will do everything we can to do that," he says. "We will follow all the laws and public health guidelines, legislation and guidance from the provincial government."

Notices and e-mails are being sent out to club members about the return of curling with the sign-up and registration taking place throughout Sept.

As of Sept. 23, people across Ontario must provide proof of vaccination to access non-essential services.

The curling club is located at 455 Kennedy Dr. W. in Windsor.

With files from Rusty Thomson and Rob Hindi