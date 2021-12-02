Current COVID-19 case counts for school age children just below late summer case counts

COVID-19 cases in school age children continue to rise in Windsor-Essex.

Manager of Epidemiology & Evaluation for the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit, Ramsey D'Souza says over the last week, there have been roughly 15 confirmed cases per day for school age children.

He says case counts for school age children are just below case counts the region experienced in late August and in September.

"We're currently sitting at just at 15 cases a day in terms of school age children acquiring COVID-19," says D'Souza.

D'Souza says the seven day average for school related cases are increasing.

"We are currently just below levels that we experienced towards the end of August and of September of this year where our numbers were really high," says D'Souza.

He says cases increased last year around this time for school age children.

"This time last year we were seeing an increase but the majority of the increase happened towards the middle of December and then later in December as well," says D'Souza.

D'Souza says just over 14 per cent of youth between the ages of 5 to 11 in Windsor-Essex have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

There have been roughly 600 school cohorts in Windsor-Essex dismissed since the beginning of the school year.

The local health unit says the 600 dismissals have impacted roughly 12,000 students.