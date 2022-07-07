Current Kingsville councillor running for Mayor

A current councillor for Kingsville has added her name as a candidate running for mayor.

Laura Lucier has been a councillor for the town since 2018, and has announced that she will be running for the mayor's seat in the October election.

Current Mayor, Nelson Santos, has announced that he will not be seeking re-election, leaving the seat up for grabs.

Lucier is running against one other individual for the spot at this time, and says she feels that her experience as a councillor is beneficial for the election.

She says that she's always thought about moving up a spot.

"It's always been in the back of my mind, it's something that I certainly would have considered at some point. Nelson's resignation announcement certainly brought that consideration forward."

Lucier says that her family and friends have been extremely supportive in her decision to run for the mayor's seat.

"I'm getting so much wonderful support and positive reactions. I'm actually really really pleased with the initial response."

She says her campaign will focus on a couple key issues.

"Post-pandemic recovery is going to be critical, ensuring that the town is positioned to recover, and to grow and to thrive."

Running alongside Lucier is former Kingsville Deputy Mayor Tamara Stomp.

The municipal election is set for October 24.