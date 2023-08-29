Curriculum updates for Ontario schools this September

The start of the 2023-24 school year is just around the corner, with a number of changes coming for September.

Speaking on AM800's The Shift, Stephen Lecce, the Minister of Education, says the government is delivering on their commitment to raise the bar by boosting student success in the classroom with a focus on reading, writing, math, STEM disciplines, and learning about mental health literacy.

Almost $700-million in base education funding will go towards improving reading, writing and math skills, as well as $109-million in a new strategy to boost literacy rates, and the hiring of 2,000 more educators.

To further support students facing challenges with math, the province is investing over $71-million to launch the 'Math Action Achievement Plan', a strategy to boost math competence in the classroom and improve board accountability.

Secondary students will learn how to create a budget, manage their money, protect themselves from financial scams, and plan for long-term purchases such as buying a house or car with new modules.

Lecce says they will be ensuring those in the school board's are measuring academic achievements.

"We're going to make sure that they're emphasizing higher graduation rates, they're going to encourage more students to participate in job training in senior math and science courses, and of course ensure that young people know where to turn to for mental health supports. So you have metrics, we're binding it, we're using those powers for good when it comes to emphasizing that academic focus."

Lecce says the language curriculum hasn't been updated since 2006-07, and has been revamped.

"It's about making sure language instruction, reading and writing, is improved. So we're going to introduce phonics, we're going to be re-introducing cursive writing, critical thinking skills, digital literacy skills, fundamental knowledge, life and job skills that I think are going to set these kids up with success."

He says in terms of newcomers to Canada it was an even bigger reason to invest in literacy and hire more educators to help those learn the language.

"Because if we get the instruction part right, we can help any child, a newcomer, those that are English is a second language, it doesn't matter who you are, every child should be able to learn the skills, master the language in English and French, and have that self-confidence."

Lecce says he continues to urge the Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario, the Ontario English Catholic Teachers’ Association, and the Association of Franco-Ontarian Teachers to agree to a deal that avoids a strike.

Last week, the province and the union that represents the Ontario Secondary School Teachers' Federation agreed to negotiate until the end of October and send outstanding issues to arbitration.

Lecce says he wants to make the same deal with the other three unions, however they said last week they're not considering that at this time.

The first day of school this year is September 5.

A full list of the updated curriculum can be found by clicking here.