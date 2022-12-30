Curry, Henry, Kupp, Judge among most bet-on athletes of 2022

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. - Saint Peter's was among the most profitable teams for sports bettors in 2022.

The New Jersey men's basketball team made a long-shot run to the Elite Eight of the March Madness tournament this year.

The New York Yankees, Green Bay Packers and Alabama Crimson Tide were among those who lost money for bettors.

Several of the nation's major sportsbooks provided year-end data on their customers' biggest winners and losers.

Golden State Warriors basketball player Steph Curry, the Los Angeles Rams' Cooper Kupp and the New York Yankees' slugger Aaron Judge were among the most bet-on athletes of the year.