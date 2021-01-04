iHeartRadio
Curry Puts 62 on Blazers

am800-sports-basketball-nba-steph curry-62 points-

How hot was Stephen Curry against the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday?
He managed to outscore the Blazers' All-Star backcourt of Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum while setting a career high for points.

Curry torched the Trail Blazers for 62 points in leading the Golden State Warriors to a 137-122 victory.

Curry had the highest-scoring game in the NBA this season, finishing 18 for 31 and 8 of 16 on 3-pointers after beginning with a 21-point first quarter.

He had his 10th career 30-point half to help the Warriors take a 66-54 at the break.

Curry's only blemish was watching his team-record streak of successful free throws end at 80.

Lillard finished with 32 points and McCollum had 28 for Portland.


with files from (The Canadian Press)

