Custodian Arrested for Alleged Commission of a Sexual Assault

The Windsor Police Service (WPS) is investigating after a man, who has worked as a custodian within Windsor-Essex where children may have been present, was arrested following a report of a child exploitation incident.

On Friday, April 30, patrol officers responded for a report of a child exploitation/internet luring call and learned a man was allegedly communicating with and agreed to meet with a person identified to the suspect as a person under the age of 16 years old.

Paul Larose, a 45-year-old man from Windsor, is charged with communicating with a person believed to be under the age of 16 years for the purpose of facilitating the commission of a sexual assault.