Custom Officers in Detroit Seize 4,600 Drones

For the second time in less than a month, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers in Detroit have seized counterfeit goods.

More than 4,600 remote controlled helicopter drones were recently grounded at the Fort Street Cargo Facility.

According to the CBP, the drones did not meet Federal Communications Commission labeling requirements.

The shipment was valued at $69,000 but CBP import specialists determined the drones were undervalued by $62,000.

CBP says the intended imports, which originated from China, were seized in conjunction with a previous shipment containing more than $400,000 in counterfeit merchandise.

As heard on AM800 news last month, Bluetooth products, smart bands, speakers and Star Wars hats were all seized.

According to CBP, those products were fakes and that's why they were seized.