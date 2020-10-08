Cuylle and Foudy Drafted to the NHL

Two members of the Windsor Spitfires were selected in Wednesday's NHL draft.

Left winger Will Cuylle went in the second round, 60th overall to the New York Rangers, while teammate Jean-Luc Foudy was selected round three, 75th overall to the Colorado Avalanche.

Cuylle, a 6.3" 203 pound power-forward scored 22 goals and added 20 assists, along with 37 minutes in penalties last season.

Foudy, is a smooth-skating Scarbourgh native, who had 15 goals and 28 assists last year in 59 games.

Both are expected back from in Windsor for the upcoming OHL season that begins with the opening of training camps in mid-November.

The Spits received honourable mentions in last week's CHL Top Ten ranking of the best Junior clubs in the Nation.