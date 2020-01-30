Cuylle Named Academic Player of the Month

A Windsor Spitfire has been named one of the OHL's Academic Player's of the Month.

Will Cuylle has been named the West Division's Academic Player of the Month for January.

The 17-year-old sophomore's studies at St. Anne Catholic High School include Grade 12 Data Management, Grade 12 Business Leadership, and an online Accounting Class and maintains an overall 80% average.

Cuylle who is eligible for this summer's NHL Draft, has 16 goals and 32 points in 43 games.

He was recently ranked 21st in NHL Central Scouting's Midterm Rankings among all North American Skaters.