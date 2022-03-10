Cuylle overtime hero as Spitfires down Attack at home

It was the 'Will Cuylle Show' at the WFCU Centre Thursday night as the Windsor Spitfires downed the Owen Sound Attack 2-1 in overtime.

Teams were scoreless through the first period before Cuylle got Windsor on the board in the second assisted by Wyatt Johnston.

The Attack clawed back in the third tying the game 1-1 forcing overtime.

It didn't take long in the extra frame as Cuylle scored the winner just 36 seconds in to secure the victory for the Spitfires.

While the score was tight, Windsor outshot Owen Sound 31-19.

No rest for the Spitfires as they hit the road to take on the Otters in Erie Friday night.

The AM800 pre-game show goes at 6:45pm with puck drop scheduled for 7pm.