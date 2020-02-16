Cuylle Scores Shootout Winner for Spitfires in Ottawa

A tight win on the road for the Windsor Spitfires Sunday afternoon.

Windsor carried a 2-0 lead into the third period only to see the Ottawa 67's pour it on late.

The 67's scored with 2:26 to go and then tied the game at two with just nine seconds left in regulation.

After no scoring in overtime, Will Cuylle netted the lone goal in the shootout to secure a 3-2 Windsor win.

Kari Piiroinen had a solid afternoon in net for Windsor stopping 34 of the 36 shots he faced to pick up the win.

The Spitfires now sit in fifth place the OHL's Western Conference with just 16 games left in the regular season.

Windsor is off until Tuesday, February 18 when it hosts the Sarnia Sting as part of the team's annual Mickey Renaud game.

The AM800 pre-game show gets underway at 6:30pm with puck drop scheduled for 7:05pm.