Cyber attack causing service interruptions at local hospitals

An update on service interruptions at local hospitals.

On Monday, it was reported that Windsor Regional Hospital, Hotel Dieu Grace, Erie Shores Healthcare, Hospice of Windsor-Essex and the Chatham-Kent Health Alliance were experiencing service interruptions, such as email service being down.

An update provided on Monday evening by the hospitals affected states that a shared service provider used by all hospitals is experiencing a cyber attack.

Due to this cyber attack, patients who have care scheduled in the next few days will be contacted directly, if possible, to reschedule or provide alternate arrangements.

The hospitals are reminding the public that they may not be able to reach all patients, and are asking for understanding if they are required to reschedule care in person at the affected facilities.

They are also asking that those who do not need emergency care to attend primary care or local clinics to reduce the impact at the hospitals.

The statement adds that there is an investigation to look into the cause and scope of the incident, including whether any patient information was affected.

Updates will be provided as they become available.