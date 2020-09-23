Cyber Security Firm Chooses Windsor-Essex for New Headquarters

A software firm out of Burlington has decided Windsor-Essex is the best place for its new headquarters.

Vehiquilla Inc. provides automotive cyber security for companies and services that operate fleets of vehicles throughout the world.

"We were able to sell them on Windsor-Essex and why they should be here as a company looking to grow and access new markets," says Matt Johnson, Executive Director of Windsor's Institute for Border Logistics and Security.

He says the tech firm's choice shows established industries could bring in spin-off business that can service other sectors.

"We currently are and still are the automotive manufacturing hub of Canada and now we're seeing the leveraging of the history and expertise of that automotive manufacturing into tech and becoming an auto-mobility hub," he added.

Johnson says our proximity to Detroit was a big selling point that could drum up business for Vehiquilla and local firms.

"Leveraging our foreign trade zone designation, but also the multiple logistics firms here," he says. "This will be a great opportunity for them to work with local companies as potential customers."

According to Johnson, the company will hire 10-15 people in the first phase of its transition to Windsor and will tap into the University of Windsor and St. Clair College for talent.

Company officials are still in the process of deciding on a building to house the operation.

— With files from AM800's Kristylee Varley