Cyclist and dog suffer minor injuries in LaSalle hit and run

LaSalle police are investigating a hit and run.

Police say a male cyclist was struck by a vehicle last Sunday at the intersection of Huron Church Line Road and St. Francis Street.

According to police, the cyclist was biking with his small dog on Huron Church, when a vehicle travelling east on St. Francis stopped at the stop sign but proceeded forward hitting the cyclist in the intersection.

Police say the driver of the vehicle briefly stopped but did not remain on scene, heading northbound on Huron Church in a vehicle police are describing as a dark-coloured SUV – possibly a Porsche.

The driver is described as being in his 30s or 40s, clean cut, and wearing a white shirt and blue pants.

Police say a child appeared to be in the rear seat of the vehicle at the time of the collision and believe there may be damage to the front driver’s side of the vehicle.

The cyclist and the dog suffered minor injuries.

Police have obtained surveillance video of the incident but are still asking nearby residents to check their surveillance cameras for further footage.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.