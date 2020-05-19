Cyclist Suffers Non-Life Threatening Injuries in Crash: Windsor Police

Windsor police are looking for witnesses after a crash over the weekend that sent a cyclist to the hospital.

Officers were called Saturday, May 16th around 5:15 p.m. to Walker Road and Richmond Street for a crash between a cyclist and black Dodge Caravan.

A man who was riding the bike was taken to the hospital with injuries later determined to be non-life threatening.

The driver of the caravan remained on scene which was closed for several hours as police investigated.

Police are looking for witnesses to come forward or surveillance footage related to the incident.