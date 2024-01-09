Cyclist sustains life-threatening injuries following crash near Highgate

One person is in a London hospital after a collision involving a truck and a bicycle in Chatham-Kent.

On Monday at around 4 p.m., Chatham-Kent police say emergency crews responded to a serious motor vehicle collision involving a cyclist and a pickup truck.

The collision occurred on Teetzel Line, east of Bury Road near Highgate.

The pick-up truck and the cyclist were both travelling westbound on Teetzel Line at the time of the collision.

A 57-year-old cyclist sustained life-threatening injuries. He was transported to Four Counties Hospital before being transported to a London hospital by Ornge Air Ambulance.

The Chatham-Kent Police Service Traffic Unit is currently investigating the collision.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Constable Joel Rehill at joelr@chatham-kent.ca at 519-355-1092.