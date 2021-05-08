Cyclist Taken to Hospital with Serious Injuries in LaSalle

A cyclist is in hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a car in LaSalle Friday.

Police tell CTV Windsor a cyclist was struck by a vehicle travelling westbound on Todd Lane who was turning onto Canada Street around 4:30 p.m.

The Criminal Investigations Team had tarps on site to preserve evidence.

A red sedan and a bike with a twisted frame and tires remained on the scene.

LaSalle Police Service had the area taped of into the evening Friday.

Police say an update on the investigation will be released when more information is available.



