D'Amico Scores Five as Spitfires Roll Over the Soo

A pair of Spitfires dominated the score sheet as Windsor rolled over the Greyhounds 10-4 in Sault Ste. Marie in OHL action Friday night.

Daniel D'Amico scored five times and Will Cuylle added three more goals for Windsor. Egor Afanasyev and rookie Wyatt Johnston also scored for the Spitfires.

Joe Carroll, Robert Calisti, Billy Constantinou and Zack Trott scored for the Soo.

First year goaltender Xavier Medina made 30 saves for the win; Windsor's third straight.

The Spitfires improve to 22-8-4-0 on the year and continue their swing through Northern Ontario to face the Wolves in Sudbury Saturday at 7pm.

Steve Bell will be calling the action live on AM800.