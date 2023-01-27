DA: 5 Memphis cops 'all responsible' for Tyre Nichols' death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Five fired Memphis police officers have been charged with murder and other crimes in the killing of Tyre Nichols, a Black motorist who died three days after a confrontation with the officers during a traffic stop.

Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy said although the officers each played different roles in the killing, "they are all responsible."

All of the officers are Black.

Video of the Jan. 7 traffic stop will be released to the public sometime Friday evening.

Nichols' family and their lawyers say the footage shows officers savagely beating the 29-year-old father and FedEx worker for three minutes.

